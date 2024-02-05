World Another confirmation? A big war is on the horizon In the midst of the war in Ukraine, a Chinese newspaper warned on Sunday that NATO could expand the conflict and turn it into a "world war", reports Newsweek. Source: B92, Newsweek Monday, February 5, 2024 | 17:24 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Already high tensions between Russia and NATO have escalated in recent weeks after the military alliance announced the launch of its largest military exercise in 35 years. The exercise called 'Steadfast Defender 2024' launched at the end of January, will last until the end of May, and 90,000 soldiers from 31 NATO allies and Sweden will participate in it.



NATO officials said the exercise would test the alliance's ability to rapidly deploy its forces and test new defense plans. External analysts believe that the goal of the exercise is to prepare Alliance members for a potential Russian invasion of NATO territory.



Russia was not specifically mentioned in the military alliance's announcement of the operations, although Russia, according to documents seen by Reuters, is considered the biggest threat to the security of member countries.



One of the main goals of the exercise will be to "demonstrate NATO's ability to rapidly deploy its forces from North America and other parts of the Alliance to strengthen Europe's defense capability."

China's nationalist English-language tabloid Global Times, which often publishes Chinese Communist Party propaganda, published an article on Sunday titled "NATO Pushes Russia-Ukraine Conflict Towards World War" and cited the recent visit of NATO Secretary General to the United States during which he spoke on the readiness of the NATO alliance and investment in defense.



"It is clear that this is not just about seeking funding. This is clearly public preparation for the expansion of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict into a world war," the Global Times article states.



According to what was published on the website of the NATO alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, in a speech held on Thursday in Tampa, Florida, warned of the difficulties of the war in Ukraine and said that NATO has made the biggest adjustment of the Alliance since the end of the Cold War and now has more forces at a higher level readiness. For the first time in our history, we have combat-ready troops in the eastern part of the Alliance, and the Allies are now investing significantly more in defense.



The Global Times article also warns about the influence that NATO could have because it could lead to "division and conflict" on a global level.



"This strategic adjustment of NATO may improve its internal cohesion in the short term and secure the Alliance's position as the most powerful military power in the world held by the US and the West. However, in the long term, it may lead to new divisions and global confrontation, profoundly affecting international relations and security environment of China," the article states.



"The danger of war will in any case increase as NATO advances and expands globally, and its influence will not be limited to Asia," adds the Global Times, whose views do not always reflect official policy in China.



The warning comes after Dmitry Medvedev, former president of Russia and a close associate of current president Vladimir Putin, warned on social media on Friday of the possibility of a "big war" with NATO.



"Western politicians who have shit their pants and their mediocre generals in NATO have once again decided to scare us. They launched the largest military exercises since the Cold War."



He also said that Russia will never be the first to attack a NATO member, but that it will definitely respond to any potential aggression directed against the integrity of Russia or the strengthening of relations between the NATO alliance and Ukraine, which could lead to a 'big war'.



"We are not going to attack any country in this bloc. All reasonable people in the West understand this. But if they play too hard and encroach on the integrity of our country, they will instantly receive an adequate response. This will mean only one thing - a big war, from which NATO will no longer turn away", Medvedev pointed out.



On Thursday, Romania joined a growing list of NATO members whose prominent officials have warned of the possibility of war with Russia.



General Gheorghiță Vlad, Romania's Defense Chief, said in an interview with Europa Libera Romania - the Romanian edition of Radio Free Europe - that his country is not currently ready for a conflict with Russia, but that such threats should be taken seriously. General Vlad's warning followed a similar warning issued last week by the head of the British army, General Patrick Sanders, who called on his country's authorities to prepare for mass mobilization due to the possibility that the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine could spill over into other countries.