World "They were turned into a cemetery" The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza City, has almost been turned into a cemetery. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, November 14, 2023 | 08:39 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov

As they stated, there are bodies around the hospital that cannot be taken to morgues or buried.



WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said that around 600 people remained in hospital, the BBC reports.



The director of the hospital, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, said that because the Israeli authorities had not yet given permission for the bodies to be transported from the hospital for burial, dogs entered the hospital grounds and began eating the corpses.



Salmiya stated that seven premature babies died due to lack of oxygen, because the incubators were not working due to the power outage. Mark Regev, a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claims Israel is offering practical solutions for evacuating the babies and accuses Hamas of not accepting the proposals. Al-Shifa Hospital has been on the front line of intense fighting for the past few days.



Other hospitals across the Gaza Strip are also without electricity and supplies, due to fighting and the blockade imposed by Israel on the Palestinian enclave since Hamas began attacks on Israel on October 7.