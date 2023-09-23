World "Europe is fully aware of it, the consequences will be disastrous" The visit of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to the Congress and the UN is a performance for obtaining funds. Source: Novosti Saturday, September 23, 2023 | 22:52 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

That's what former U.S. Marine Corps officer Scott Ritter said in an interview with Judging Freedom.



"It's not even international theater. It's theater for the domestic American audience," Ritter said.



Europe has realized the absolute reality that Ukraine has lost this conflict, that it will not be able to win it, and the consequences of trying to continue this conflict in the current conditions will be catastrophic, he believes.



"And only the United States, or better yet, the Biden administration, continues to cling to this fantasy," Ritter pointed out. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin previously confirmed in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the United States will continue to work actively with Ukraine and its allies and partners to provide the Ukrainian military with everything it needs to succeed on the battlefield.



"We will continue to work very diligently with Ukraine and our international allies and partners to ensure that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have what they need to succeed on the battlefield," US Department of Defense Press Secretary Patrick Ryder told reporters, Ukrinform reports.



He added that Austin emphasized personal commitment and involvement in the issue, as well as cooperation with international leaders.