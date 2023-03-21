World A state of emergency introduced; Russians: We shot it down Russian authorities announced that they shot down Ukrainian drones in Crimea, a few days after President Vladimir Putin's visit to the peninsula. Source: Beta/AFP Tuesday, March 21, 2023 | 09:40 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Libkos, File

Air defenses repelled an attack by drones near the town of Dzhankoy in Crimea on Monday evening, the Russian Investigative Committee, the body in charge of the most important investigations, said. "The target of all the downed drones was civilian infrastructure," the committee added.



The Moscow-appointed governor of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said one person was injured when debris from a drone fell on a house and a shop.



Aksyonov's adviser, Oleg Kryuchkov, accused the Ukrainian authorities of carrying out the attack as "revenge" for the annexation of Crimea to Moscow, a few days after the ninth anniversary of that annexation.



On Saturday, Putin was in Crimea in Sevastopol, where he visited the home base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.



The Russian President then went to Mariupol, a Ukrainian port city that Russian forces captured after a siege that left much of the city in ruins.

State of emergency declared

In the city of Dzhankoy in Crimea, which was attacked by Ukrainian drones last night, a state of emergency was introduced, said the head of the city administration, Igor Ivin. He stated that several buildings and the electrical network were damaged in the city.



A private house, a shop and a vocational school were damaged, Ivin said, RIA Novosti reports.



Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the head of Crimea, said that the drones, in addition to explosives, were also filled with shrapnel.