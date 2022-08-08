World A turning point in the war is approaching - unusual activity observed The United States Army European Command (EUCOM) is located in Vaihingen, a section of Stuttgart, near the airport and highway. Source: Jutarnji list Monday, August 8, 2022 | 16:34 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE

From there, the US, along with more than 50 countries, is coordinating military aid to war-torn Ukraine, which could lead to a turning point in the war these days.



A large, secure room with data cables, uniformed officers from a number of Western countries, sit with their laptops and communicate in multiple languages with their senior leadership in the home country and with the Ukrainian government, Deutsche Welle reports.



This is how several American media who had access to this center of the US Armed Forces unanimously report.



American General Christopher G. Cavoli has been in command here since the beginning of July. He was born in 1964 in Würzburg, in southern Germany, into a family that worked for the US military and was stationed there. He holds a BA in East European Studies from Yale University and is renowned as an expert on Europe and Russia.



It is General Cavoli who should implement the strengthening of NATO's eastern wing in response to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian headquarters in the European command

Constant requests from the Ukrainian army arrive at the Ukrainian headquarters of EUCOM.



"Atmosphere like the time of the Allies in World War II," wrote the Washington Post at the end of July.



The starting point was the donor conference for Ukraine that the US convened on April 26 at the US Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany. More than 50 countries now support Ukraine by supplying weapons - led by the US. In the so-called contact group, they agreed for months about which country can deliver which weapons, as well as how to deliver heavy weapons to the Ukrainian front.

How to proceed with the front line?

Belovodsk is beyond the range of American M31 HIMARS missiles, which have a maximum range of 84 kilometers.



However, these artillery systems can also launch ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) missiles with a range of 300 kilometers. Ukraine is also seeking these weapons from the Western Contact Group and its operations center at EUCOM in Stuttgart. Until now, the US has spoken out against it because the Ukrainian army could also use it to target Russian territory.



However, in recent months the willingness to deliver more intelligent weapons systems has increased. According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, it seems to him "like in a video game" that we are talking about reaching the next level. However, unlike the games, Ukrainian soldiers killed on the front have only one life, writes Deutsche Welle.