World War forecast: August will present a turning point; Response: We will break you Head of the military intelligence service of Ukraine stated that mid-August will be the turning point of the war, when eastern part of the country is concerned. Source: Novosti Monday, June 27, 2022 | 08:55

The head of the military intelligence service of Ukraine stated that the middle of August will be the turning point of the war, when they will start liberating the eastern part of the country.



Although Ukraine has lost strategically important cities in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, official Kyiv continues to encourage its army and citizens to counterattack in August, since they acquired more Western weapons, and regain the lost territories.



Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Ukraine will return to the borders from 1991 if it receives the requested assistance from the West. "War operations will be completed by the end of the year," General Budanov said in front of the TV cameras, adding that the war will end in disaster for Russia, Novosti reported.



Nobody responds to Budanov's forecasts in the Russian military leadership, but military experts in Moscow say that by August the Ukrainian army may be completely defeated, and mobilized infantrymen and reservists will not be capable of any counterattack, no matter what weapons they are sent from the West.



The situation on the eastern front is not optimistic for the Ukrainian army, because its units must withdraw under strong pressure from the Russian army and units from the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.



Moscow military expert Vladimir Yevseyev says that by the end of the summer, it may happen that the Ukrainian officer corps will have no one to replace it.



"The Ukrainian army is no longer capable of a serious counterattack," claims Russian military expert Yevgeny Linin, explaining that they need a large number of tanks and other mechanized units, plus the support of aviation, which they no longer have. In the war so far in eastern Ukraine, the biggest losses were suffered by those Ukrainian units that are considered to be the best trained and the most motivated.



"It is naive to believe that reservists can replace the professional composition of the Ukrainian army, which has been thinned over the course of three months," Linin explains.



He believes that the turning point of the war has already passed, because Donbass has been liberated almost completely, so the Ukrainian soldiers are surrendering.