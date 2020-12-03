World Fauci warned the British: "You haven't done examinations, you will face consequences" The British health regulators who approved the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 did not research the data from the study so carefully, Dr Anthony Fauci claims. Source: Tanjug Thursday, December 3, 2020 | 10:15 Tweet Share Foto: Getty Images/Drew Angerer / Staff

Fauci, a leading US epidemiologist, says that Britain was not as careful in the examination as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) did in its review. "U.S. FDA performs research in the right way", Fauci said in an interview with Fox News.



"We are really examining the data very carefully to guarantee the American public that this is a safe and effective vaccine", he said.



He expressed fear that otherwise "they would contribute to the already existing hesitation of many people to receive the vaccine because they are worried about safety or they are worried because we started too fast", CNN reports.



Fauci said that it is important for Americans to have a positive feeling towards the potential COVID-19 vaccine.



"We have the gold standard of regulatory approach with the FDA. The UK has not done so carefully and has accelerated things in a few days", he said.