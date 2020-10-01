World Navalny: I claim... Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny told German "Spiegel" that he has no doubt that Russian President Vladimir Putin is behind his alleged poisoning Source: B92 Thursday, October 1, 2020 | 09:15 Tweet Share EPA,EFE,SERGEI ILNITSKY

In that interview, only one part of which was released to the public before the final publication, he also said that he was not afraid of the Russian President.



"I claim that Putin is behind that crime and I have no other version of what happened," Navalny told SPIEGEL.



To reiterate, Navalny got sick on the plane while he was on a tour of Siberia and was immediately transferred to the hospital in Omsk, where he fell into a coma. Russian doctors said that they suspected a metabolic disorder, and they rejected any possibility that Navalny might be poisoned.



This is the official version, and the unofficial one that appeared in the media and social networks is that Russian doctors delayed the permission to transfer Navalny to the German hospital Charité in order to "eliminate" traces of poison from his blood.



Reuters had a conversation with the paramedics who first met Nnavalny in Omsk and who presented worrying information about how and who covered up the essential data - Navalny's blood sugar level.



When he was transferred to Germany, the doctors there said that they had evidence that Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.



Moscow denies absolutely everything, regardless of the fact that Russia is under pressure to investigate and reveal the cause of falling into the coma of the Kremlin's fiercest critic.