World Police in Minsk used a new method against protesters VIDEO / PHOTO Police in Minsk used lasers and glowing grenades to disperse protesters gathered in the western suburbs of Minsk, TASS correspondent reports Source: Tanjug Tuesday, August 11, 2020 | 23:24

About 500 people, mostly young people, gathered in Minsk, according to a TAS S correspondent, without permission.



Belarus held presidential elections on August 9, and according to preliminary results, President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.08 percent of support.



Following the announcement of the results, protests broke out in Minsk and several other cities.



The authorities of Belarus announced that about 2.000 dissatisfied citizens were arrested during the protests against the election victory of President Alexander Lukashenko.



The interior ministry said 21 members of the police and security services were injured, five of whom were hospitalized.