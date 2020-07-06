World Trump: Virus will "miraculously disappear", more than 3.000.000 infected in the USA The number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States of America, according to the data from the "Worldometers" site, now exceeds 3 million. Source: B92 Monday, July 6, 2020 | 22:52 Tweet Share Foto: GettyImages/ Drew Angerer

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 132.761 have died out of a total of 3.014.033 infected.



At the beginning of the epidemic, the leading epidemiologist in the USA, Anthony Fauci, said that millions of Americans would be infected, and that between 100.000 and 200.000 people would die. Commenting on the statement, Trump said that if the number of victims is less than 100.000, it means that "good work has been done". ﻿



However, the job is not done. The death toll exceeded 100.000 back in May.



From the beginning of the epidemic, Trump tried to accept as a true opinion of experts about the consequences that coronavirus can have, and he called the virus itself a "Chinese virus".



The media often remind of his statement that "the virus will one day disappear like a miracle".



He later claimed, however, that he had always known this was a pandemic.



According to Politico, the National Security Council developed a "list of pandemic scenarios" during Barack Obama's rule, which includes advice on monitoring new viruses, conducting effective testing and indicating the need to build up emergency supplies. "Politico" states that Trump's administration was informed about when they took over the rule, but that the list of scenarios was "thrown in the drawer".



However, a state of emergency was declared in the United States only on March 13.



As early as mid-April, he decided that the United States would temporarily stop funding the World Health Organization due to its "poor management" of the coronavirus epidemic.﻿