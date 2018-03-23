World "Poisoning of spy attack on EU; evidence against Russians" The case of the poisoning a former Russian spy in the UK is an attack on EU's sovereignty, said French President Emmanuel Macron. Source: B92 Friday, March 23, 2018 | 16:26 Tweet Share

In addition, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she will talk to France about anti-Russian measures, before she launches any action.

She added that the evidence that Russia had a role in poisoning Sergei Skripal was "on firm bases."



European Council President Donald Tusk also spoke on Friday, to say that the withdrawal of EU's ambassador from Moscow was a measure that had never been applied before, and that more countries will take additional measures against Russia on Monday.