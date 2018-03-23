World 1

"Poisoning of spy attack on EU; evidence against Russians"

The case of the poisoning a former Russian spy in the UK is an attack on EU's sovereignty, said French President Emmanuel Macron.

In addition, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she will talk to France about anti-Russian measures, before she launches any action.

She added that the evidence that Russia had a role in poisoning Sergei Skripal was "on firm bases."

European Council President Donald Tusk also spoke on Friday, to say that the withdrawal of EU's ambassador from Moscow was a measure that had never been applied before, and that more countries will take additional measures against Russia on Monday.

