World Message from the Russian army: "All civilians in the city can freely leave" World news agencies transmitted the statement of the Russian army, which announced that all civilians who want to leave the capital of Ukraine can do so freely. Source: B92 Monday, February 28, 2022 | 10:11 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Russian army says Ukrainian civilians can "freely" leave Kyiv and claims it has air superiority over Ukraine as its invasion goes into its fifth day.



"All civilians in the city can freely leave along the Kyiv-Vasylkiv highway. This direction is open and safe", it is said in a statement of the Russian army.



Just to recall, the crisis in Ukraine entered the fifth day. Today, war negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are expected, which should start at 10 a.m., in the Gomel region.



For now, there is no precise information on the number of victims on both sides, but also no data on how many people have left Ukraine so far. According to some data, this number amounts to 400.000.