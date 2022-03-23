World The German who revealed everything back in 2014: the CIA and the BND German journalist and writer Udo Ulfkotte, who passed away under unresolved circumstances 5 years ago, published a book in 2014 on the control of Western media. Source: Novosti Wednesday, March 23, 2022 | 08:40 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/yelo34

Ulfkotte was for a time the editor of the well-known German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), where he was convinced first hand that the CIA and the German BND intelligence service bribe journalists to write anti-Russian and extremely pro-Western and pro-NATO articles, according to Vecernje Novosti.



In his book "Journalists for hire" (“Gekaufte Journalisten” in German), Ulfkotte explained in great detail how the propaganda campaign of the USA and NATO works.



He then stated that he published under his name texts written by agents of various intelligence services, including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).



Before his death, Ulfkotte gave an interview to the Russian television RT, in which he stated that he was "very afraid of a new war in Europe, and that the German and U.S. media want to push Europe into war and provoke war on Russian territory".



"Looking at how the German and American media are bringing war to Europe, I speak up to say that what I did in the past, manipulated people, participated in anti-Russian propaganda is wrong. The war with Russia is a point of no return. What my colleagues do is wrong. I have written a book because I am very afraid of a new war in Europe. War never comes of its own accord, there are always people who stand up for it and it's not just politicians, but also journalists. We betrayed our readers, just to push the war. I don't want this anymore, I'm tired of this propaganda. We live in a banana republic, not a democratic country where we have freedom the press", Ulfkotte said at the time.



He claimed that the CIA had corrupted journalists and major news outlets so much that it had become a routine thing, accepted and widespread in the Western media, and that journalists who did not adhere to it could not get a job or their careers were interrupted.



The book is still not available in English, but in it, the former editor of Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper claims that he was a part of a program where the CIA hired American and European journalists to plant false stories in the mainstream media to further a disinformation agenda.



Ulfkotte claimed to have worked with the CIA and German foreign intelligence to spin the news “in a way that was positive for the United States and bad for its opponents.”



The German journalist made no attempt to cover-up that he accepted bribes from the CIA throughout his career and that he would lose his job if he did not comply.



"They paid all my expenses and introduced me to Americans I would like to meet," Ulfkotte told RT, stating that he became an honorary citizen of the state of Oklahoma because he wrote pro-American articles, and had the support of the CIA.



He also said on one occasion: "I have survived three heart attacks, I no longer have children who need my support, and day by day I watch Americans on the news as they fuel the next war. This time it takes place in Ukraine against Russia, but the game is the same".