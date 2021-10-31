Society In Serbia, more than 4.900 new patients, 65 people died According to the latest analysis, 4.929 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Serbia, and 65 people died. Source: B92 Sunday, October 31, 2021 | 16:12 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MARKO DJOKOVIC

There are 281 patients on respirators, and 6.764 of them were hospitalized.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Serbia, 6.312.619 samples have been tested, and the virus has been confirmed in 1.142.749.



The mortality rate is 0.87%.



It should be reminded that the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, announced on her Twitter account that Serbia had exceeded the number of three million vaccinated against COVID-19.



"We have just crossed the number of 3 million adult residents of Serbia who received the vaccine against COVID-19. I want to thank everyone who protected themselves and everyone else around them, as well as our health system and showed responsibility and solidarity. This is the only way to beat the virus".



Apart from the Prime Minister, some scientists also point out that vaccination is the key to victory over the virus. They believe that the coronavirus delta strain mutation is not a cause for panic and note that vaccination remains crucial.



President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, as a guest on the show "Focus Special" on B92 TV also pointed out that it is necessary to listen to epidemiologists. He pointed out that he is satisfied with the fight against COVID-19, but he is not satisfied when it comes to one thing.



"I am not proud of the actions against anti-vaxxers. We made a mistake somewhere. How did we end up with the idea to be treated with ointments and creams that veterinarians prescribe for cattle," President pointed out in his interview for B92.