In Serbia, more than 6.100 new patients, 42 people died In the last 24 hours, 6.192 newly infected with coronavirus were registered in Serbia, out of a total of 19.407 tested, while 42 people died. Source: B92 Saturday, September 25, 2021 | 17:40

There are currently 212 patients on respirators, out of 5.663 hospitalized persons, according to the official website covid19.rs of the Ministry of Health.



Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, a total of 5.539.038 people have been tested and 905.677 patients have been registered.



So far, a total of 8.008 patients have died from the consequences of COVID-19, and the mortality rate is 0.88 percent.