Society 0

In Serbia, more than 6.100 new patients, 42 people died

In the last 24 hours, 6.192 newly infected with coronavirus were registered in Serbia, out of a total of 19.407 tested, while 42 people died.

Source: B92
Share
EPA-EFE/FILIPPO VENEZIA
EPA-EFE/FILIPPO VENEZIA

There are currently 212 patients on respirators, out of 5.663 hospitalized persons, according to the official website covid19.rs of the Ministry of Health.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, a total of 5.539.038 people have been tested and 905.677 patients have been registered.

So far, a total of 8.008 patients have died from the consequences of COVID-19, and the mortality rate is 0.88 percent.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

6.462 newly infected, 40 people died

According to the latest analysis, it has been confirmed that there are 6.462 newly infected with coronavirus in Serbia, while 40 people have died.

Society Friday, September 24, 2021 18:23 Comments: 0
Foto: EPA-EFE / MARKO DJOKOVIC

Parents and students, get ready

October has not even started yet, and almost 50 percent of municipalities in Serbia have switched to online or combined teaching.

Society Friday, September 24, 2021 07:05 Comments: 0
Foto: Depositphotos/racorn
page 1 of 21 go to page