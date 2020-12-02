Society The ambulance transported patients all night long Four traffic accidents, as well as large number of calls from citizens with symptoms of coronavirus, seasonal flu or cold, marked last night in Belgrade. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, December 2, 2020 | 09:25 Tweet Share logoboom/depositphotos/ilustracija

Emergency teams also had several interclinical transports of COVID patients in Belgrade and from Belgrade to cities in the interior of Serbia.



21 ambulance crews were on duty and they intervened a total of 118 times, of which 13 times in public places.



During the night, there were four traffic accidents, but without any seriously injured persons, and one stab wound.



During the night, there were usually a large number of chronic patients who called emergency - hypertensive patients who reacted poorly to their therapies, patients with cardiovascular and respiratory problems, patients with acute problems or citizens who inquired about the symptoms of flu or COVID-19 and asked for doctor's advice.