Society "The situation is serious"; Stevanovic appealed to the citizens; Dr Goran Stevanović emphasized that all patients with symptoms must first report to the clinic. Source: B92 Friday, November 27, 2020 | 11:55 Tweet Share Arhivska fotografija, Foto: Printscreen TV B92

"I kindly ask the citizens, and as of today it has been officially decided, that everyone must report to the health centers first, to do the initial diagnostics there, that is what practically stuck the work in the admission and triage clinics in the hospitals themselves," the director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic said.

"The situation is serious, but it is being kept under control."

Ilustracija, Foto: EPA/Oliver Hoslet

Crisis Staff member Dr Mijomir Pelemis said today that in the conversation between the director of COVID Hospital and the Minister of Health Zlatibor Loncar, it was agreed that, in order to free up capacity in Belgrade, hospitalized patients are transferred to temporary hospitals to provide capacity for more serious cases.



"We have considered all the problems in the country. The situation is serious, but it is being kept under control. The capacities in Belgrade's clinics and hospitals are almost completely filled," Pelemis said after the meeting.