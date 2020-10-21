Society 0

An emergency session of the Crisis Staff of Serbia was convened

An emergency session of the Crisis Staff will be held tomorrow due to the situation with the coronavirus in Serbia. The session is scheduled for nine o'clock.

Source: B92, Blic
FOTO TANJUG/ DRAGAN KUJUNDZIC
The regular session of the Crisis Staff was supposed to be held on Friday, but a decision was made to hold an emergency session on Thursday, "Blic" states.

The news was also confirmed by epidemiologist Predrag Kon, and the topics of the meeting, as it is assumed, are related to the increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Serbia.

As our epidemiologist stated, the ban on movement is the last option, which they hope they will avoid, but he says that with the acceleration of the virus, it is not an impossible option.

It should be reminded that the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, said last night that by 8 pm the number of newly infected people in Serbia had already exceeded 400. Also, the situation is alarming all around Serbia because all our neighbors report huge numbers of newly infected people.

There is a real danger of such a situation spilling over into our country, which is why the introduction of mandatory PCR testing or serological testing when entering Serbia is not excluded.

"I would ask for that for all our citizens. People from Vranje, Bujanovac, Presevo move to Macedonia every day to buy fuel, smuggle goods, trade... And Macedonia is burning. If they were only in our country, they would not have contact with the infected. Croatia has a huge increase, Bulgaria has a terrible leap in the number of infected, Montenegrins are always in a high third place. That is why I am in favor of no one entering Serbia without a negative PCR or serological test," epidemiologist and member of the Crisis Staff, Dr Branislav Tiodorović said for "Kurir".

