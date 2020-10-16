Dr Kisić Tepavčević specifies: Masks in the open recommended, not mandatory
Dr Darija Kisić Tepavčević specified in a statement for Tanjug that wearing masks outdoors is still a recommendation of the Crisis Staff, and not an obligation.Source: Tanjug
Kisic added that masks are obligatory everywhere, as she said earlier today after the session of the Crisis Staff, but not in the open.
Outdoor masks remain a recommendation, Kisic repeated.
Measures that remain mandatory are a ban on local governments to issue permits for various gatherings and that all service facilities must designate a person whose task is to strictly implement preventive measures, while the Arena will be ready to receive patients with COVID-19 again as of Monday.