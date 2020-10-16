Society Dr Kisić Tepavčević specifies: Masks in the open recommended, not mandatory Dr Darija Kisić Tepavčević specified in a statement for Tanjug that wearing masks outdoors is still a recommendation of the Crisis Staff, and not an obligation. Source: Tanjug Friday, October 16, 2020 | 14:22 Tweet Share FOTO: TANJUG VLADA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE SLOBODAN MILJEVIC nr

Kisic added that masks are obligatory everywhere, as she said earlier today after the session of the Crisis Staff, but not in the open.



Outdoor masks remain a recommendation, Kisic repeated.



Measures that remain mandatory are a ban on local governments to issue permits for various gatherings and that all service facilities must designate a person whose task is to strictly implement preventive measures, while the Arena will be ready to receive patients with COVID-19 again as of Monday.