Society Loncar held an emergency meeting: All hospitals in Belgrade will face transformation Due to the worsening of the epidemiological situation in Belgrade, the hospital in Zemun is becoming a COVID hospital, "Banjica" is also being prepared for that Source: Tanjug Thursday, July 2, 2020 | 11:48 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/NIKOLA ANÐIC FOTO TANJUG/NIKOLA ANÐIC

According to the Belgrade media, the Minister of Health, Zlatibor Loncar, held a meeting with the directors of hospitals in Belgrade this morning, and at that meeting it was decided that the entire Clinical Center of Serbia would become Emergency Center, while the Military Medical Academy would receive civilians.



The Zemun hospital will receive a triage part, as well as "Bezanijska kosa", and the Institute for Orthopedic and Surgical Diseases "Banjica" will be prepared for the weekend, which should become a COVID hospital starting from Monday if there is a need for that.



The number of people infected with coronavirus is high, which is why the clinical and hospital centers in Zvezdara and Zemun are completely transforming to the COVID system hospitals, the Minister of Health, Zlatibor Loncar said.



At today's meeting with the directors of the COVID hospitals, Loncar stated that the entire Zemun hospital will be turned into a COVID hospital over the weekend, as well as that there will be an admission-triage service that will have an infectologist on board.