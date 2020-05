Society Another 86 cases of coronavirus, two died According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 86 cases of coronavirus were registered in Serbia today, while 6.918 people were tested Source: B92 Thursday, May 21, 2020 | 15:05 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/Francois Nel

Two people died, a total of 237 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.



There are 12 people on the respirator, 743 are hospitalized.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5.370 people have recovered.