Society Three dead, 95 new cases According to the latest information from the Ministry of Health in Serbia, 5.810 were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 95 were positive for coronavirus Source: B92 Friday, May 8, 2020 | 16:35 Tweet Share Getty Images/WPA Pool

Three people died in the last 24 hours, which is a total of 209 victims of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.



The total number of hospitalized persons is 1.577, while 2.453 of them recovered.



The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 9.943, while total of 128.805 have been tested to date.