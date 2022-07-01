Region Police chief resigned - because of Patriarch Porfirije Head of the border police, Vasko Aković, resigned from that post, as Serbian Patriarch Porfirije entered Montenegro without control and records, media reports. Source: B92, CDM Thursday, August 4, 2022 | 10:15 Tweet Share EPA/FEHIM DEMIR

This was reported by the Montenegrin portal CdM, and this information was confirmed by the president of the Montenegrin Helsinki Committee, Miodrag Vlahović, who expressed his respect for Aković for that decision.



"The regional head of the border police, Vasko Aković, resigned from that position today because the patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Porfirije, entered and left Montenegro with the entire delegation without any control or records. Great respect for this man," Vlahović said on Twitter.



As a reminder, Patriarch Porfirije and Prime Minister of Montenegro Dritan Abazović signed on Wednesday the Fundamental Agreement governing the relationship between the Serbian Orthodox Church and Montenegro.



The agreement caused indignation from the party of the President of Montenegro, Milo Djukanović, DPS, which, together with several political factions, submitted an initiative in the local assembly for a vote of no confidence of the 43rd Government of Montenegro.



"The idea of signing an agreement with the Serbian Orthodox Church is an old idea, I regret that it was not implemented in the previous period. The government is determined to give all religious communities exactly the same rights. We are happy and satisfied if we contributed to that today," said Abazović after signing the Fundamental Agreement.