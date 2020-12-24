Region Dodik's note to Ukraine: On what basis do you claim that? The office of the Chairman of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik wrote to the Embassy of Ukraine with a request to submit relevant information regarding the icon. Source: Tanjug Thursday, December 24, 2020 | 08:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Kemal Softic

It pertains to the icon that he gave to the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergey Lavrov, and which Ukraine claims was stolen from the Lugansk region.



In a note that Banja Luka's Alternative Television had access to, the Embassy of Ukraine in Bosnia-Herzegovina was asked to explain the basis for the claims that the icon is the cultural heritage of that country, to present relevant evidence that is not based on Internet sources and to explain and present evidence to whom and in what period it belonged.



The letter points out that, according to the Cabinet, the icon in question is not on any list of protected, lost or alienated cultural treasures of any country.



"In order to continue good and friendly relations with Ukraine, as well as full respect for all international conventions concerning the protection of national, historical and cultural goods and the prohibition of their alienation, bearing in mind the Ukrainian Embassy's claim that the icon in question is part of Ukraine's cultural heritage. The Embassy in Sarajevo shall submit to the Cabinet of the Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina as soon as possible all relevant information regarding the subject icon", the note reads.



This, as it is stated, includes that the Embassy of Ukraine submits relevant evidence on which it bases its claims that the icon in question is part of the "Ukrainian cultural heritage", which would confirm those allegations.



It is also requested that the Embassy of Ukraine submit all relevant information that is not based on "Internet resources" and misinterpreted allegations in the media, but on the basis of legally valid facts and evidence.



"If the Embassy of Ukraine has evidence that it is an icon that is part of the Ukrainian cultural, religious and historical heritage, the Embassy should inform who and at what time the icon in question belonged to, whether the icon was alienated, from whom, when and where, as well as whether it is on any list of alienated items that Ukraine is looking for", it is stated in the note, ATV reports.



In agreement with the donor, the Russian side handed over the icon to the Embassy of Bosnia-Herzegovina in Moscow today, which the chairman of the Presidency of BiH Milorad Dodik gave to the head of Russian diplomacy Sergey Lavrov, it was confirmed from the Embassy of Bosnia-Herzegovina in Moscow for RTRS.