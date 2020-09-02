Region "He was right when he said that Djukanović drew a target on Vučić’s head" The PM Ana Brnabić says that Andrija Mandić was right, when in yesterday’s interview he said that Milo Djukanović drew a target on Aleksandar Vučić’s head. Source: B92, Beta Wednesday, September 2, 2020 | 17:08 Tweet Share TANJUG / SLUZBA ZA INFORMISANJE PREDSEDNIKA CRBE GORE

"DPS, Djukanović and some media in Serbia are really drawing a target on Aleksandar Vučić’s head and I can’t help but notice that Djukanović can’t get out of the 1990s, while we are far from the 1990s and looking to the future", said Brnabić for TV Happy.

"If something happens to Aleksandar Vučić, don’t say that no one has anything to do with it", stated Brnabić.



She added that her government and the President of Serbia take care of Serbs wherever they live, that the interest of citizens is peaceful and prosperous region, that Vučić offered so-called „mini-Schengen“, which meant freedom of movement of goods, people, services and capital, and Montenegro was also invited, but refused it.

Brnabić stated that the authority cannot be based on „false accusations and false threat from Serbia“ forever, and that Vučić won the elections based on his plans, programs and concrete projects.



"We said that in 2025. the salary will be 900 euros, how and with what investments we will achieve that", said the Prime Minister.



She pointed out that Montenegro was far ahead of Serbia in terms of standards, but that was no longer the case and that maybe Djukanović should look there for reasons for the loss of trust.