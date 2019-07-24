Region "There is no Bosniac language linguistically different from Serbian - Hate outburst" Attitude of the Committee for Standardization of Serbian Language that there is no Bosniac language different from Serbian linguistically is outburst of hatred Wednesday, July 24, 2019 | 18:36 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Deposit photos/Tatiana53

Bosniac National Council considers that the attitude of the Committee for the standardization of Serbian language that there is no Bosniak language, linguistically different from Serbian, presents yet "another chauvinist outburst of hatred and hostility of the part of the academic community in Serbia towards Bosniaks, and Bosnian as their mother tongue".



BNV issued a media statement in which it deemed the letter that the Committee sent to the National Council for high education last week as "discriminative and political" that has "no foundation in linguistics" and in which it was underlined that by "accepting study program of the Bosniac language, University will cause irreparable damage to the Serbian language and Serbian culture".



"We remind the public that the Bosnian language is part of the positive regulations of Serbia, and that its study and use is regulated by international documents ratified by Serbia and introduced into its legal system. Bosnian is the mother tongue of Bosniaks who declared their language in the 2011 census, while Bosnian language classes are attended by almost 20,000 students in Serbia for nearly five years now", Bosniac National Council concludes.



The Council assessed that the opening of the Bosnian language department "is an important step in the full implementation of the Bosnian language in the education system of Serbia" and warned the academic community in Serbia that "building one's own cultural identity by negating the other and believing in the existence of superior culture, language or nation, present the biggest misconceptions a society can nurture".