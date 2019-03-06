Region "Most wanted Bosnian terrorist has been located" Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH) security agencies have information that Nusret Imamovic, former leader of the radical Islamic community in BiH, is currently in Libya. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 6, 2019 | 15:10 Tweet Share

Imamovic fought in the ranks of terrorist organizations in Syria, after which he fled that country.

Sarajevo-based Dnevni Avaz daily, citing unnamed sources from security services, writes on Wednesday Imamovic managed to arrive in Libya in early February, "together with a woman and three children."



Imamovic, who is among the top ten most wanted terrorists in the world, was the leader of the radical Islamic community of Salafis, whose seat was in the village of Gornja Maoca, near Brcko, a town in northern BiH.



He went to Syria in 2013 and joined a group called the Al-Nusra Front, one of the terrorist organizations that fought alongside Islamic State with the goal of establishing "a caliphate" in Syria and Iraq.