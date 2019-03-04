Region "I will do what Jews do," says Serb leader in Croatia Milorad Pupovac has commented on an incident in Split, Croatia - where an effigy of him was burned down - by saying that those who did it are "unhappy people." Source: Tanjug Monday, March 4, 2019 | 12:02 Tweet Share Milorad Pupovac (screenshot, file)

"That society never gets round to asking itself: 'And what did I do so that it won't be the way it is for me, and am I at all to blame for what I went through, for what happened?' That kind of facing up to it, unfortunately, did not happen," said Pupovac, who is a representative of Serbs in Croatia, an MP, and the leader of the SDSS.

He emphasized that he would "do what the Jews do when something bad happens to them and when people are treating them badly" - that is, "they will first ask themselves, 'what did I do, what did I do wrong, for those people to be doing this'."



"If I recognize that I have made a mistake, I will go on to do everything to eliminate it, while I will deal with other people's misfortune, prejudices and hatred the way one should - with my head held high and ready to face the same messages, no matter how unpleasant, regardless of it ending up, on websites, such as the one in Zadar (a town in Croatia) with people sending the message - because of my opposition to the Ustasha greeting 'For home ready' - that I need to be killed, shot, that I need to be thrown into a pit, so that nobody I knows I ever existed," Pupovac told Sputnik.



His reaction came after the incident at the carnival in Kastel this past weekend, when participants simulated the (attempted) lynching of Serbian athletes in Split earlier, and set on fire an effigy of Pupovac, the head of the Serb National Council in Croatia.



The citizens who gathered to watch this, counted down during the burning of the object, and shouted, "Pupovac has turned into ashes!"