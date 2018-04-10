Region Bosnia: Islamic State flags, arms seized in two locations The Prosecution of Bosnia-Herzegovina has announced that weapons and flags "associative of the so-called IS (Islamic State)" had been found in two location. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 10, 2018 | 16:53 Tweet Share (freeeimages.com, file)

Two persons have also been detained in connection with the case.

A joint operation with the SIPA agency resulted in the discovery of the said flags, along with hand grenades, ammunition, magazines for automatic rifles, knives, and flak vests.



A prosecutor will decide on how to proceed after the suspects have been turned over, a statement said.



"In the interest of the investigation, the Prosecution of Bosnia-Herzegovina is unable to, at this time, provide more information or details about the implemented activities," the statement said.