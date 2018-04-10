Bosnia: Islamic State flags, arms seized in two locations
The Prosecution of Bosnia-Herzegovina has announced that weapons and flags "associative of the so-called IS (Islamic State)" had been found in two location.Source: Tanjug
Two persons have also been detained in connection with the case.
A joint operation with the SIPA agency resulted in the discovery of the said flags, along with hand grenades, ammunition, magazines for automatic rifles, knives, and flak vests.
A prosecutor will decide on how to proceed after the suspects have been turned over, a statement said.
"In the interest of the investigation, the Prosecution of Bosnia-Herzegovina is unable to, at this time, provide more information or details about the implemented activities," the statement said.