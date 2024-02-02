Politics Vučić: Serbian enclaves under attack; It's the hardest letter I've ever signed VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić addresses the public. Source: B92 Friday, February 2, 2024 | 13:26 Tweet Share TANJUG/ NEMANJA JOVANOVIĆ/ bs

Vučić informs the citizens about the most important details of the talks with representatives of Quint and the EU regarding the decision of the authorities in Pristina to activate the decree on the abolition of the Serbian Dinar in Kosovo and Metohija.



"I just want to tell our people in Kosovo and Metohija that I know very well what kind of situation they are in," said the President of Serbia.



"There is enormous distrust towards Pristina. We will see what their further reactions will be. We have 902 economic entities, companies, that will not be able to receive income in dinars, then you can see how big the economic blow is," Vučić pointed out and explained that it turned out that only Pristina is trying to cause tensions in Kosovo.

Vučić sent a message: Kosovo will not be recognized

Vučić points out that Kosovo and Metohija is not a member of the EU, and the euro is not a legal currency in Kosovo and Metohija.



"I believe that Kurti's regime will continue with distractions and further trickeries because the only way for them to win, as they believe, is for there to be no Serbs in Kosovo. Kosovo is not a member of the EU, and in 2002 they adopted the euro as their currency, which is not legal means of payment in Kosovo. Kosovo uses the euro as a de facto currency because it has no agreements with the EU. It is important for us to be clear, when they say that the National Bank is negotiating with theirs, it is to get recognition. They will not get recognition," he said.

"Serbs must know that Serbia will do everything for them to receive salaries"

Vučić said that 31,831 people are employed in Kosovo and Metohija, and that we also have 29,115 pensioners there. He adds that there are also social benefits, which Serbia took over in order to provide basic conditions for survival in Kosovo and Metohija.



"Every month, 350 million dinars are spent only on social welfare benefits. There are also students and scholarships, as well as a national kitchen. What is important for you to know is that we have not been late for a single day in payments for all these groups for years," Vučić said.



He points out that Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija must know that Serbia will do everything for them to receive their income. He points out that the cancellation of the dialogue was not the topic of the dialogue, and that neither the Americans nor the Europeans participated with Kurti in this unilateral act of Pristina.



He says that today there are more than 7 percent of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija.

No one but Kurti was involved in this

"Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija must know that the Republic of Serbia will do everything for them to receive their incomes. Please do not mislead the public, no one has ever talked about this in the dialogue. No one other than Albin Kurti participated in it," he said.

"All Serbian enclaves in Kosovo and Metohija were attacked"

"Dear citizens of Serbia, today members of Kurti's police raided the temporary authorities in several operations. They also broke into the Health Center in Osojane, and closed it. They are harassing people, rummaging through things. All Serbian enclaves in Kosovo and Metohija were attacked," said Vučić. As Vučić said, it is the strongest blow to the threat to Serbs.



"Regarding the abolition of the Dinar, from the first Brussels agreement to the principles signed in 2015, to subsequent agreements, in each of those acts, the most significant norm is the right of the Republic of Serbia to finance certain activities, health care, education of the population of Kosovo and Metohija. Kurti made that decision on his own initiative with the aim of ethnic cleansing of the Serbian population from Kosovo and Metohija."

Serbia requested an urgent session of the UN Security Council

As he says, he will work with international partners, adding that there is huge mistrust towards Pristina and its moves. "Now everyone sees how we were right when we claimed that only one side wanted an escalation of the conflict," said Vučić.



He said that on Monday all representatives of the EU member states will receive his letter, representatives of the EU institutions and the presidents and prime ministers of all the member states of the Council of Europe, including Russia and China.



"In our internal communications, we informed them of our concern about the situation in Kosovo and Metohija. I will sign that letter as the President of the Republic. It is the longest and most difficult letter that I have signed since I have been at the head of Serbia. In that letter, I point out every act of violation of international legal norms, to part of the escalating moves that Pristina undertook in the previous two and a half years and to what the Republic of Serbia, in accordance with the UN Charter and the UN Resolution, demands from the so-called international community," he said.



He points out that Serbia requested an urgent session of the UN Security Council. The request will be submitted on Monday in writing. He points out that we need a majority of 9 members of the Council of Europe in order for the session to be convened.

They are doing everything to drive the Serbs away from the hearth, but Serbia will win

"They are doing everything to drive the Serbs away from the hearth. All I can tell you is that Kurti and Sveçla and all those who think that they can achieve their political goals through terror... We will achieve and defend our vital, state and national interests. I like it when someone feels strong and thinks they can do anything. It's up to us to be careful and responsible," Vučić concluded.