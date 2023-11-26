Politics Vučić: They will not force us to recognize the independence of the so-called Kosovo Aleksandar Vučić says that difficult weeks and months are ahead, as the goal of international community is to force Serbia to recognize independence of Kosovo. Source: Tanjug Sunday, November 26, 2023 | 14:54 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ bg

He points out that Serbia will not agree to that.



Vučić stated that our country will suffer a lot of pressure, and that it will use and abuse the situation that Serbia has something to lose.



"That's why they put the Albanians under sanctions, which are not that serious, and with that they are actually blackmailing Serbia, because we have something to lose," said Vučić.



Commenting on the fact that the Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces, General Milan Mojsilović, will talk with the KFOR commander about security in Kosovo tomorrow, Vučić said that he does not think that the topic of the conversation will be anything more than that, because there is nothing else to talk about.



He pointed out that Serbia is constantly faced not only with double standards, but with recklessly hypocritical behavior.



"KFOR and NATO rightly refer to Resolution 1244 and they draw their mandate from that document, but when you ask them about other norms from that same resolution, they tell us - don't look to the past, but to the future," he said. We, who are not big enough, have to get used to that, he says.



"And to fight for the people and the country within the limits of what is possible. There will be many important talks, each one is important to us, but their essential goal is to force us, in one way or another, to put us in the legal framework, to recognize Kosovo's independence in one way or another", Vucic pointed out.



Vučić pointed out that Serbia's position that it does not want to allow the so-called Kosovo's entry into the UN carries with it certain consequences.



"The threats made months ago were not in vain... This will only continue and every day they will say that sanctions have been imposed on Kosovo, so everyone is asking to impose them on Serbia as well... When we ask why, they say - because of Banjska. You ask what about the investigation into the attempted murder of Dragiša Galjak, Jovanović, what about the punishment of the perpetrator for the attempted murder of two children in Štrpce, there is no answer," said Vučić.



When asked if he would sign anything, Vučić replied that he would never, and stated that he had said this several times. "I've already said a thousand times that I won't. I said that to the face of Scholz, Macron and Meloni. Charles Michel, Borrell and Lajcak were also present. I said that in front of six of them. I told them that before", pointed out Vučić.



He added that Serbia had proposals to resolve the issue of the missing from both the Serbian and Albanian sides, but Pristina did not want the families of the missing to come to Kosovo.



"So, we're doing it for those families. We're doing it so that their loved ones can have lasting peace. So that they can know where they're buried. So that they can visit the graves. So that they can find out what happened. We work on those issues because of those families," said Vučić.