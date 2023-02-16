Politics Kurti sent a clear message: "A new war is possible" Prime Minister of the so-called Kosovo, Albin Kurti, said that "it is not impossible for a new war to break out if Belgrade-Pristina negotiations fail." Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 16, 2023 | 18:23 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Franc Zhurda

He repeated that he is against the formation of the Community of Serbian Municipalities (CSM), because, as he claims, it is "apartheid".



Kurti stated this in an interview with Deutsche Welle and added that for now there are no plans for a meeting with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, but that he hopes that high-level negotiations will continue.



Kurti claims that if the agreements fail, it is not impossible that there will be a new war and said that Pristina is strengthening its security and defense capacities.



He repeated Pristina's position that the complete normalization of relations must have "mutual recognition as a central part".



He claims that the part of the Brussels Agreement that foresees the formation of the CSM contains "racist elements" and repeats that the so-called Constitutional Court in Pristina has already rejected that proposal. According to him, the implementation of the CSM is apartheid, he adds that the formation of communities based on a mono-ethnic basis is unacceptable and asks Belgrade to first form communities in the municipalities in the southern part of central Serbia or the Raška region.



When asked about how he plans to bring back the Serbs who left the institutions in Kosovo and Metohija, Kurti said that those mayors who resigned can no longer return, but new elections will have to be organized.



Kurti says that relations between Belgrade and Pristina are not normal, and as he claims this is because "Serbia is not a normal country, but a hybrid regime which is a euphemism for autocracy".



He accused Belgrade of instructing the Serbs to leave the institutions of Kosovo and Metohija, and to hide the "criminals in the north" of Kosovo and Metohija behind the people and national identity. He claims that the Kosovo police do not pursue anyone based on ethnicity or national identity, but only based on their actions and behavior, whether it is an individual or a group.