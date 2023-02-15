Politics Bloodshed and murder? Vučić: The country is ready VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, addressed the public after the extremists at the protest in Belgrade threatened with murder, sending dangerous messages. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 15, 2023 | 22:11 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Vučić congratulated the citizens on the national holiday and said that this protest would not deserve special attention, and that these are not informal right-wing groups.



"They are supported by four parliamentary parties, some of the leaders were at the meeting. This was not the case, they haven't met by chance. They knew what they were doing. Everything was planned," said Vučić.



"Everything they do, they do against Serbia and against their people," said Vučić.



Vučić adds that it is important that there are people in the leadership of the state who know what the state is.



"You called them pro-Russian. I don't know if they are pro-Russian, but I know that they are anti-Serbian, because they do everything against their people. In order to love someone else, you have to love your own people first. We have deep emotions towards Russia and the Russian people, we are the only country that has not introduced sanctions. Unlike them, I have convictions, I don't need someone from Wagner to pat me on the back. We have very deep emotions towards Russia and the Russian people, we are the only ones who have not introduced sanctions," said Vučić.



Vučić stated that nobody invented a carbine today, and that the young man who was arrested publicly said that he went to Belgrade for a meeting.



"People should think about what kind of country we want to live in. My message to the citizens is not to worry, and that the state will provide everything for the citizens," said Vučić.



"The state takes care of that, and will not allow any thugs and extremists, with any protection from the outside, to threaten the constitutional order of Serbia. I also said in the assembly that we are facing difficult times, and that everyone will break the spears over Serbia's back. In progress is a world conflict, it is ours to preserve the peace. We have lost many children in the whole century, we have no more children to throw away. Just as I will not fall for their provocations, so that those who did the worst for Serbs in Kosovo tell me how I did something bad," Vucic said.



"The state is ready. The competent authorities will react, they will react very quickly, very efficiently," said Vučić. Vučić said that Interior Ministry must say whether this protest was approved, but regardless of everything, no one has the right to do what was done tonight. "We saw these hysterical shouts, it speaks volumes about the nervousness due to the collapse of their policy in the Parliament. People should know that there will be many more such attempts. Many in the world will try to destroy the stability of Serbia. Once and for all, everyone must learn, in Serbia, citizens come to power and leave power by election," said Vučić. "I want to say to our people in Kosovo and Metohija that we are with them, we will protect Kosovo and Metohija and we will protect Serbia," Vučić concluded.



At the invitation of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, an extraordinary meeting was held tonight with all key people from the security sector in the country.



The first man of Serbia and the most important people from the MUP, BIA, VBA and VOA discussed the security situation in the country, which was undermined by the dangerous messages uttered at tonight's gathering of extremists in Belgrade, where Vučić was openly threatened with murder.



At the protest of the so-called patriots tonight in the center of Belgrade, they openly threatened to kill President Vučić and all his like-minded people.