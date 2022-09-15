Politics Vučić: "They want to take our land, we won't give even an inch" VIDEO/PHOTO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić attends the event marking the Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom and the National Flag in Bijeljina. Source: B92 Thursday, September 15, 2022 | 11:30 Tweet Share B92/Predsedništvo Srbije

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić attends the event marking the Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom and the National Flag in Bijeljina.



The event was organized on the Square of King Peter I Karadjordjević in Bijeljina, and a large number of citizens gathered.



The ceremony began with the singing of the anthems of Serbia and Republika Srpska.



President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, at the beginning of his address, congratulated today's national holiday to all those present and thanked them for gathering in large numbers, perfectly understanding how important that is today for Serbia.



He looked back on September 15, the day when the Salonica front was broken through, and pointed out that, as today, there were differences and that we needed unity then, as now.



As he said, when our army started breaking through the Salonica front, there was something stronger than weapons - the unity of peasants and citizens, those who lost little and who lost everything.



"First we had to unite, so that only then we could present our differences as free. That's what I'm going to talk about today, that each of our flags has its own freedom. The challenges we face are not much smaller than those in the Great War. We can lose all that they have lost. Both freedom, and country, and lives. We must unite under our tricolor and win together. Our small differences are battles that no one can win. The essence of all freedom is the right to be different, that everyone dreams their own, not other people's dreams, and that's the only way we can stay united and together," emphasized Vučić.



"The challenges we are facing are not smaller than the ones previous generations faced. If we are not united, we can lose everything, the country, our lives in one day," said Vučić. He called for the Serbs to unite under the tricolor, and as he said, let's not allow them to turn these areas into a slaughterhouse.



"They attacked our Kosovo, they want to take it from our hands. You cannot defeat law and justice, nor the determination of a people to remain free," he added.



In addition to Vučić, the state leadership of Serbia and Republika Srpska, Serbian member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik, as well as Serbian Patriarch Porfirije, are attending the event.

Patriarch Porfirije addressed the gathered

"I greet you in the love of Christ. Happy holiday to you - the Day of national unity, freedom and the flag of the people of the Republic of Srpska and the Republic of Serbia. For us, everything begins with the flag that appeared to Constantine in the sky with the sign of the Lord Jesus Christ", said the patriarch, reminding of the freedom that became the foundation of European civilization.



Our flag is a visible sign of our unity and indicates the path we have taken and should follow. "Regardless of cultural differences, wherever our people live, there is a golden thread that connects our people, makes them one, unique and unrepeatable, and that is the Orthodox veto and the Serbian Orthodox Church," said Porfirije.



Before this ceremony, President Vučić attended a ceremony in Bijeljina on the occasion of the start of the construction of the highway section Bijeljina - Rača.