Politics Vučić with the Vice President of the Bundestag PHOTO President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with the Vice President of the Bundestag, Claudia Roth. Source: B92 Thursday, October 21, 2021 | 09:37 Tweet Share Printskrin: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

German Bundestag Vice President Claudia Roth said yesterday that she was visiting Kragujevac, which marks the 80th anniversary of the German occupation forces killing thousands of civilians, with a message that something like this would never happen again and that she would emphasize the importance of shared memory.