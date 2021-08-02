Politics Meeting in the Assembly started - inter-party dialogue; Vučić also arrived PHOTO President Vučić arrived at Serbian Parliament before 2 pm, to attend a meeting of the Working Group for Inter-Party Dialogue without the presence of foreigners. Source: Beta Monday, August 2, 2021 | 14:45 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC/bs

Vučić was welcomed by the Speaker of the Parliament Ivica Dačić.



Earlier, some representatives of the opposition came to the parliament, and among the first were the president of the DSS, Milos Jovanovic, and the deputy president of the SRS, Aleksandar Seselj, as well as the head of the SNS parliamentary group, Aleksandar Martinovic.



It is expected that a review of the situation will be made at today's meeting, and that it will be determined around which the government and the opposition can reach an agreement on improving the election conditions.



On Sunday evening, Vučić pointed out that he would hear the remarks of the participants in the meeting and try to meet everything that is realistic and achievable. The President of the National Assembly assessed that the inter-party dialogue can be successful only if the proposals are realistic, sustainable, acceptable to all parties, and that, as he said, would create conditions for everyone to participate in the elections.



He said that the overall monitoring of the situation was made, which are all the proposals that the opposition parties give, stating that they will discuss it at the meeting today.



Vučić will talk with Dačić and opposition parties that do not want the presence of foreigners in the dialogue, namely the Serbian Movement Dveri, the Democratic Party of Serbia, POKS, Dosta je bilo, Zavetnici, the Serbian Radical Party, and Healthy Serbia.