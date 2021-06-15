Politics British provocation of Serbia? A dozen members of the British KFOR came to Gorazdevac in civilian cars on Monday, inquiring about the situation in the Visoki Decani monastery. Source: Novosti Tuesday, June 15, 2021 | 11:37 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/EFE NEIL HALL

According to "Novosti", they asked the locals about whether it would be good for the Kosovo police to secure the monastery instead of KFOR, related to the construction of the road around the monastery and other issues related to the Visoki Decani monastery.



While the citizens of Gorazdevac repeat that the mentioned visit upset them since they are related to this senctuary where they pray but also helps them survive, they point out that it is clear that the visit was a provocation since KFOR members are aware that Serbs in Gorazdevac do not trust the Kosovo police, "Večernje novosti" further states.



"They know very well that we do not trust the Kosovo police, and the reasons for that are numerous. Apart from numerous unsolved robberies and attacks on locals and our property, the Kosovo police has not solved the case of the August 2003 murder of children on the Bistrica River", the locals who still can't quite figure out the reason for the arrival of the British members of KFOR, stated. They are in disbelief, because they point out that they had to contact the diocese of Raska and Prizren and the monks in the sanctuary in the first place for their opinion on the safety of the shrine.



"It is clear that this visit was a provocation and only confirmed the thesis that we must not trust certain KFOR members either," the newspaper's interlocutors concluded on the occasion of yesterday's "visit" of a dozen British KFOR members who questioned locals about the situation in Visoki Decani, that is, the possibility for the sanctuary to be secured by the Kosovo police.



By the way, in the monastery itself, "Novosti" found out that no one contacted the monastics regarding the possible transfer of the security of this sanctuary from KFOR to the Kosovo police.



The abbot of the monastery, Father Sava Janjic, said in a statement for Radio Gorazdevac that everyone knows the difficult situation in which the monastery has lived for 22 years, which is exposed to armed attacks and institutional pressure from Kosovo institutions that do not respect the laws or decisions of their own courts.



"It is especially surprising that KFOR has not previously asked for the opinion of our Diocese or the monastery of Visoki Decani, which these days have requested additional protection after the latest threats and incidents," Father Sava Janjic pointed out for Radio Gorazdevac and added that such inquiries are perceived by our people as a kind of pressure and provocation and do not lead to building trust.