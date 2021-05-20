Politics 0

Serbian ambassador to Poland revoked

Nikola Zurovac, Ambassador of Serbia to Poland, was dismissed today at the session of the Government of Serbia.

Source: B92
Share
EPA-EFE/ Koca Sulejmanovic/ arhiva
EPA-EFE/ Koca Sulejmanovic/ arhiva

His dismissal was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikola Selaković, because he signed a letter of support to the Polish LGBT community with another 40 ambassadors without consulting Belgrade.

According to the media, Zurovac signed the letter the day before Nikola Selaković's visit to Poland, which met with a negative reaction from the conservative authorities there, which is why the visit of the head of Serbian diplomacy was allegedly canceled.

Nikola Selaković stated today that the reason for recalling the Serbian ambassador to Poland was not in the content of the letter he signed, but in the fact that he did not inform the minister about his procedure, to whom he is responsible for his work.

"The ambassador did not inform anyone about that. We are not talking about the subject of the letter and its content. To avoid all insinuations, it is not about the content of the letter, but the failure of the Serbian ambassador to sign a document without informing the person responsible for his work," he said. Selaković added that whatever Zurovac signed, without asking, could break some relationship and that is a problem, the media report.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Russian special forces arrived in Serbia

Anti-terrorist military exercises of the Russian and Serbian armies started in Serbia, involving special operations units of Serbia and Russia, Sputnik writes.

Politics Thursday, May 20, 2021 09:43 Comments: 0
Foto: Shutterstok/Tomasz Warszewski

Nebojsa Stefanovic: I will talk to Vucic

Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic responded to media reports about the requests of SNS board to be removed from the position of the head of SNS in Belgrade.

Politics Wednesday, May 19, 2021 08:53 Comments: 0
Tanjug/Ministarstvo odbrane/JOVO MAMULA
page 1 of 12 go to page