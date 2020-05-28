Politics Botsan-Kharchenko: UN Resolution 1244 may be amended Few words were taken out of context on the front page. That's why the interpreted that we asked for a new resolution, which is not true, Botsan-Kharchenko said. Source: Kossev Thursday, May 28, 2020 | 13:13 Tweet Share TANJUG/ MINISTARSTVO ODBRANE/ DARIMIR BANDA/bs

As he states for "Sputnik", as far as Russia is concerned, it is the first country that knows and demands that, when it comes to Kosovo, to act according to Resolution 1244, which remains in full force.



"I said and I can repeat that, when and if a solution is reached, and we believe that only a solution between the two sides is possible without imposing solution from outside," explains Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko regarding speculation that "great powers" based on their interests, they can tailor a map of the Balkans behind Serbia's back.



"We respect Resolution 1244 and there is no other position - we respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Serbia. We always start from that. There are a lot of issues in Resolution 1244 that relate to interim institutions, temporary status, international activities, etc.," he said. If there is a more stable solution between Belgrade and Pristina, it will probably be possible to change several points of Resolution 1244, which refer, for example, to the international presence".



"We don't think that KFOR or EULEX or some other international institutions are going to be present there forever. That is why amendments are possible. But now, in any case, it is too early to talk about details, because now no one can say exactly what is possible. No one can say with certainty when it would be possible to start a dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, despite a lot of pressure. As for Russia, we are not asking for anyone to allow us to participate because Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council. We, as a permanent member of the Security Council, are present. Of course, the most important thing for us is Belgrade's desire and interest for Russia to take part in the dialogue", Botsan Kharchenko concluded.