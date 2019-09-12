Politics "It must be explained to people of Kosovo and Serbia, you may not like the solution" We need to explain to the people of Kosovo and Serbia that the agreement, which they may not like, is in their best interest, said U.S. Senator Ron Johnson. Source: Tanjug Thursday, September 12, 2019 | 08:54 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Predsedništvo Srbije

Johnson visited Belgrade and Pristina last week.



He told the Ukrainian Voice of America service that it is up to leaders in Belgrade and Pristina to decide whether they can reach an agreement.



"What I can say is that this is my fourth visit to the region, that I have met with both presidents, President Vucic said at a joint press conference that this is the ninth time that we have met. For the last couple of years, I have been seriously engaged in this matter", Senator Johnson said.



According to him, both Pristina and Belgrade expect "greater American leadership" in the talks.



"I think we will offer it to them, but not in terms of imposition and pressure, but only to support their efforts and create conditions," in which they will be able to count on US and EU support once they reach an agreement.



He added that it is necessary to point out to all citizens in Kosovo and Serbia "that an agreement is in their best interest and that it will be of much benefit, in terms of further integration into the European economy, greater freedom of travel, a more successful economy, because once an agreement is reached, it would be easier to attract foreign investments".



Johnson concluded that this is precisely why they should overcome this deadlock, and emphasized that US assignment to some point, and the assignment of the leaders is "to bring closer to the citizens not only an agreement as it is, because it might be difficult, but to point to its advantages and benefits."