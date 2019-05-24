Politics Further strengthening of cooperation with Europ Further strengthening of cooperation with Europ Source: srbija.gov.rs Thursday, May 23, 2019 | 16:42 Tweet Share

The Serbian government adopted today the Bill on the confirmation of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Serbia and the Government of the Republic of Tunisia on the replacement and use of driving licenses.



The adoption of this proposal shows readiness to improve bilateral cooperation with Tunisia in the area of traffic safety and enable citizens of the Republic of Serbia who have a valid residence in this country to replace more easily their driving license from Serbia for the driving license of the Republic of Tunisia.



At the session, the Bill on the Confirmation of the Agreement on the Modification of the Agreement on Operational and Strategic Cooperation between the Republic of Serbia and the European Police Office was adopted.



By confirming this agreement and its entry into force, the main goal - consolidation and further strengthening of cooperation with Europol will be achieved.



The government also adopted a Decision on the formation of the Organising Committee for the 141st Assembly of the Interparliamentary Union, which will be held from 13 to 17 October 2019 in Belgrade. Prime Minister Ana Brbnabic and Speaker of the Serbian parliament Maja Gojkovic were appointed co-chairpersons of the Organising Committee.