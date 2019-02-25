Politics Vucic concerned by EU's inability to pressure Pristina Aleksandar Vucic has expressed his concern over Pristina's stance to, despite pressure from the international community, not revoke its taxes on Serbian goods. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 25, 2019 | 13:01 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

The president, speaking to Italian Ambassador Carlo Lo Cascio in Belgrade on Monday, said that Serbia will return to dialogue only after the withdrawal of the taxes. He emphasized that he was concerned about the inability of the European Union to exert more pressure on the Pristina authorities.

The Serbian president and the Italian ambassador discussed the European perspective of Serbia, the problems in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, bilateral relations and the upcoming visit of Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to Belgrade, the the president's media office said in a press release.



According to this, Vucic expressed his satisfaction with the level of bilateral relations and added that there was room for improvement of economic cooperation. This will be also contributed by the visit of Prime Minister Conte, seen by two interlocutors as a sign of good relations between the two countries and as an opportunity for strengthening economic cooperation.



Lo Cascio stressed that this will be a new phase of political dialogue between Italy and Serbia and that, shortly after the visit of the Italian prime minister, Vucic's visit to Italy will be organized, "which will show the true partnership between the two countries."



"The visit shows how much Italy supports the European perspective of Serbia and the whole region," said the ambassador.