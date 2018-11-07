Politics Pristina reacts to recognition withdrawal: Not true A Kosovo foreign minister's adviser says there is "nothing true" in the news that the Comoros has withdrawn its recognition of Kosovo. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, November 7, 2018 | 16:18 Tweet Share (EPA, file, illustration)

"No, there is nothing true about this news," Jetlir Ziberaj said in a brief statement for Pristina-based website lajmi.net, cited on Wednesday by Tanjug.

As stated, "the Serbian diplomacy, led by Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, is constantly lobbying against the independence of Kosovo and withdrawal of recognition by countries that have already recognized the state of Kosovo."



The Union of the Comoros is located along the east coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean, and had recognized Kosovo on May 19, 2009, lajmi.net reports.



Ivica Dacic announced the news earlier today in Belgrade.



Dacic told a joint news conference with the minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation of the Union of the Comoros, Mohamed El-Amine Souef, that this was the 10th country that had revoked its recognition of Kosovo.