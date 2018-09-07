Politics Now Americans won't allow UNSC sessions on Kosovo? The situation in Kosovo and Metohija will not be discussed at the UN Security Council in September. Source: Vecernje novosti Friday, September 7, 2018 | 11:26 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration)

This will not happen because the US, which this month presides over this body of the world organization, did not include the report of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the agenda, writes daily Vecernje Novosti.

The Americans is this way followed the example of the British, who in August, as the presiding country, violated a decades-long practice of discussing the situation in Kosovo at the UN HQ once every three months.



This scenario for was announced for the daily by Serbian FM Ivica Dacic, who said that the move by London, and now by the United States, was "not a surprise" because their representatives at the UN Security Council have been advocating for several years holding fewer sessions dedicated to Kosovo and Metohija, or closing them to the public, saying that the situation in our southern province is good, and that this topic no longer ranks among the burning issues.



Dacic also said that Serbia is not giving up on having the world government discuss Kosovo, and is waiting for a country to chair the UN Security Council that favors us. Thus a session dedicated to Kosovo could be held in October, when Bolivia - which does not recognize Kosovo - presides, or in November at the latest, when China takes over.