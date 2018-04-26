Politics Vucic meets with EU Council head President Aleksandar Vucic said he and European Council President Donald Tusk spoke about concrete projects in infrastructure, EU integration, and Kosovo. Source: Beta Thursday, April 26, 2018 | 10:19 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

"I showed Donald Tusk the Brussels Agreement, told him everything that Serbia has done. I said Serbia had to arrive at a compromise solution. We have to fight so our children won't have the same problem we are having today," said Vucic, dubbing it Serbia's biggest issue.

At a joint news conference with Tusk, he said he had nothing "to offer or sell that others haven't given already."



"We can accept any compromise, but we cannot accept humiliation," Vucic said.



He said Serbia had a lot of work ahead when it comes to the rule of law.



"A lot of work lies ahead for Serbia. We have started to do a lot of things in the past 15 days, related to the rule of law and constitutional amendments and journalist associations. Those are the important Chapters 23 and 24," Vucic said.



He said a very important contract had been signed today with flight control, worth EUR126 million, of which the European Investment Bank will cover 45 million, and where 5.4 million will go into building a control tower at the Nis airport.



According to him, the meeting with the president of the European Council touched on the natural gas pipeline connection with Bulgaria.



Vucic said they had also discussed the Nis-Pristina highway, important for the entire region and for connecting ethnic Albanians and Serbs in the future. It will also contribute to business.



He said the stretch financed by Serbia is 77 kilometers long and worth some EUR350 million.



"Tonight we have to talk about clinic centers," Vucic said.



European Council president Donald Tusk said that the European Union was the most reliable partner Serbia and the West Balkans have, as the pending summit in Sofia would confirm.



In Sofia we will re-affirm our readiness to work on the European outlook of the region, Tusk told a news conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.



According to him, Serbia makes its own decisions about its fate.



Clearly, neither Moscow nor Washington will decide Serbia's future, and neither will Ankara or Brussels. Only Belgrade will decide, Tusk said.



He said the EU community was created so no-one would have to shed blood for independence and that everything can be achieved if we work together. He added that Serbia would find its place as an integral part of a united Europe.



Tusk thanked Vucic for his advocacy of dialogue with Pristina, though the issue is a difficult one.



It is a difficult, emotionally charged issue, but it is a strategic choice that will pay in the end, the president of the European Council said.