Politics "Serbia is credible partner to Germany and EU" First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic met on Wednesday with German Foreign Ministry's EU affairs head Thomas Ossowski, the Serbian government said. Source: B92, srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, April 25, 2018 | 16:54

The meeting took place in Belgrade, on the margins of the ISAC Fund's conference "New Perspectives for the Western Balkans."

Dacic and Ossowski "spoke about the European perspective of Serbia and the common challenges ahead, highlighting the high level of cooperation and the highly developed bilateral relations between Germany and Serbia, both at the technical and the highest political level."



The officials "welcomed the return of the EU's focus to the Western Balkans and expressed the hope that the next period will be used for further progress of Serbia in the field of European integration" and "agreed that Serbia is a stability factor in the region and a credible partner to Germany and the EU, which has been proven during the migration crisis, where cooperation will continue."