Politics Compromise with Pristina unlikely this year - Vucic Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says he supports the dialogue with Pristina and is hoping for a compromise solution. Izvor: Beta Thursday, January 25, 2018 | 09:24 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

But Vucic, speaking for Sputnik in Davos, added that he did not have much hope that this would happen by the end of 2018.

When asked by the Russian broadcaster why he did not want to help Serbs in Kosovo with weapons, Vucic said it was much more important for them to get schools, kindergartenss and more economic assistance, i.e. "something they can live on."



"I think people are fed up already with all the wars, which is something, I must admit, we don't hear from the other side - but I know that Serbs, the Serb people, have had enough of wars. We need a time of peace and stability more than anything else," Vucic said.



In the interview, released by Sputnik as exclusive, Vucic commented on military cooperation with Russia, saying that the acquisition of Mi-17 helicopters was still being negotiated, but that the talks would be finished before the end of the year.



Vucic said Serbia and Bulgaria were discussing a "gas interconnection" which would permit Serbia to get gas from the Turkish Stream, and that he expected financial assistance from the European Union.



"I think we should break ground in June, July, that seems very realistic to me," Vucic said, adding that after the Serbia-Bulgaria pipeline, a pipeline to Hungary should be next.



Vucic said the forthcoming visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would be very important to Serbia, voicing the conviction that all issues would be discussed and that cooperation would be advanced in various areas.