Politics "Serbia-Montenegro ties best in last 20 years" First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic met during the second day of his official visit to Podgorica with Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic. Source: srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, January 17, 2018 | 16:06 Tweet (Tanjug)

During the talks, they expressed willingness to continue cooperation in all areas of common interest, primarily in the fields of economy, transport and especially infrastructure and tourism.

Markovic "reiterated that relations between Serbia and Montenegro are the best in the last 20 years."



The two officials confirmed mutual commitment to the development of good relations between Serbia and Montenegro, to which the continuity of high-level meetings is contributing, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.