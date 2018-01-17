Politics "Kosovo dialogue on hold until Ivanovic's killer is found" Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Marko Djuric says the dialogue in Brussels will not continue until it is found out who killed Oliver Ivanovic. Source: Beta Wednesday, January 17, 2018 | 09:23 Tweet Marko Djuric (Tanjug, file)

"The dialogue will not continue until we get the answer to who killed Oliver Ivanovic. What kind dialogue?," Djuric, who left the technical level talks in Brussels along with the Belgrade delegation after the Serb politician was gunned down in Kosovska Mitrovica, said on Tuesday.

Djuric also said that Pristina should show - "seeing as how they are 'independent'" - who stands behind the murder.



He pointed out that Serbia is committed to dialogue and that, all these years, it has been acting to preserves the security and survival of Serbs in Kosovo, while that on the other hand, statements such as the one given by Kosovo Assembly President Kadri Veseli talk about "reaching Nis."



"Imagine if something like that was said by (Serbian National Assembly President), Maja Gojkovic. Would European politicians and the international community be silent then, too, and how would they behave? Everything they (Pristina) do is tolerated and there is silence about the burning of Serb property and about crimes, " Djuric said.



Earlier in the day, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the murder of Oliver Ivanovic was a terrorist act.



Chief Prosecutor of the Primary Prosecutor's Office in Kosovska Mitrovica Shikri Syla, said that two prosecutors were investigating the murder - "a Serb and an Albanian."