Politics PM says her Japanese counterpart's visit will be "historic" Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic says the upcoming visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will have "historic importance." Source: B92, srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, January 10, 2018 | 17:02 Tweet (Tanjug)

During her meeting with Japanese Ambassador Junichi Maruyama in Belgrade on Wednesday, Brnabic said this will be true regarding "further improvement of relations and dialogue between the two countries."



According to remarks published by the Serbian government, Brnabic "recalled that Serbia and Japan have a long tradition of relations and that important steps have been taken in the past year in cooperation between the two countries at all levels."



She "pointed out that Serbia is very interested in Japanese investments in the fields of automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical and IT industries, as well as in investments in the fields of agriculture, environmental protection and tourism," and "expressed her belief that the cooperation in the realization of joint investment projects will continue."



According to the government, Maruyama said that Serbia was becoming "an increasingly interesting investment market, as evidenced by Japanese companies already operating in Serbia, but also by an increasing number of businessmen interested in investing here."



He "stressed that the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister of Japan to Serbia together with a delegation of businessmen will be a good opportunity to improve cooperation and transfer experiences, primarily in the field of private sector development and small and medium-sized enterprises."



Brnabic and Murayama "concluded that Serbia and Japan have good international cooperation, which is reflected in mutual support in important international organizations and institutions."